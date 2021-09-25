Central People Government of People Re : Contract value of China's infrastructure construction in Africa soars

CHANGSHA - The contract value of newly-signed China infrastructure construction projects in Africa came in at $67.9 billion in 2020, up 21.4 percent year-on-year, said the China-Africa Economic and Trade Relationship Annual Report (2021) released on Sept 25.

The report came ahead of the Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo scheduled in Changsha, capital of Central China's Hunan province, from Sept 26 to 29.

Transportation construction, general infrastructure, and power projects are the key sectors in which China participates in infrastructure cooperation in Africa, with the turnover accounting for 68.7 percent and the newly-signed contract amount accounting for 71.9 percent in 2020.

Infrastructure construction is one of China's fortes in China-Africa economic and trade cooperation. It is an important means for improving Africa's investment environment, social development, and people's livelihoods.