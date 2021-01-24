Central People Government of People Re : Economic powerhouse Guangdong sets 6% target for GDP growth

GUANGZHOU - South China's Guangdong province is targeting economic growth of more than 6 percent this year, Governor Ma Xingrui said on Jan 24.

The province recorded 2.3-percent GDP growth in 2020 to exceed 11 trillion yuan (about $1.7 trillion), Ma said while delivering a government work report at the annual session of the provincial legislature.

Its GDP volume has continued to lead China's provincial-level regions, Ma added.

Guangdong, a manufacturing heartland and leading foreign trade player in the country, has been successful in resuming production and business after the COVID-19 outbreak while containing the resurgence of sporadic cases, according to the government report.

China's national GDP increased 2.3 percent year on year last year, likely the only major economy to post growth in the pandemic-ravaged year.