Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : FM holds talks with Philippine, Iranian FMs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 08:50pm EDT

KUNMING - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Oct 10 held talks with Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tengchong, Southwest China's Yunnan province.

When holding talks with Locsin, Wang said China will continue to firmly support the Philippines in its fight against COVID-19 until the final victory. The two sides should advance personnel exchanges on the premise of epidemic prevention and control, and promote the resumption of work and production, as well as cooperation on major bilateral projects, Wang said.

He said China is willing to work with the Philippines to promote the in-depth synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with the 'Build, Build, Build' initiative, advance consultations on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and ensure the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement within this year.

Locsin said that the Philippines thanks China for providing anti-epidemic assistance and looks forward to vaccine cooperation. He added that the Philippines understands and supports China's appropriate measures on Hong Kong-related and Xinjiang-related issues, and is willing to work with China to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

The two sides reached an agreement on opening a 'fast-track lane' for essential personnel exchanges.

When holding talks with Zarif, Wang said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Iran in fields including the fight against COVID-19, and jointly defend multilateralism. China will continue to promote the implementation of the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Zarif said that China is becoming a major global force and is playing a very important role in the transformation of the world structure. Iran appreciates China's announcement that it will help developing countries have access to vaccines, and welcomes China's initiative to build a multilateral dialogue platform for the Gulf region.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 11 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 00:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/10UK urges businesses to prepare for end of Brexit transition
RE
10/10Trump backs revoking tariff exemption for some solar panel imports
RE
10/10UK ministers to deny lawmakers vote on blocking chlorinated chicken imports - newspaper
RE
10/10CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi asks young officials to focus on solving practical problems
PU
10/10Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier
RE
10/10CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FM holds talks with Philippine, Iranian FMs
PU
10/10CHINA'S HOG INVENTORY LARGELY RECOVERS : ministry
PU
10/10NOC NATIONAL OIL : European Union Ambassadors support the National Oil Corporation and emphasize the necessity of its neutrality and keeping it away from any political tensions
PU
10/10PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Proclamation to Further Facilitate Positive Adjustment to Competition From Imports of Certain Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells
PU
10/10Trump's stimulus proposal draws opposition from congressional Democrats and Republicans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : COMPAGNIE LEBON :Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020
2PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC COMPANY : PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : Utility tells state equipment might have caused dead..
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : Utility tells state equipment might have caused deadly fire
4CGTN: Why did Trump downplay the COVID-19 pandemic?
5UK ministers to deny lawmakers vote on blocking chlorinated chicken imports - newspaper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group