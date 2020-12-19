Central People Government of People Re : Foreign trade sees robust growth in China's Hebei

SHIJIAZHUANG - Foreign trade in North China's Hebei province grew 8.5 percent year-on-year to 395.35 billion yuan (around $60.5 billion) in the first 11 months of this year, customs data showed.

In November alone, Hebei's foreign trade grew 33.1 percent to 43.86 billion yuan, according to the customs in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang.

From January to November, the province's import and export volume with countries along the Belt and Road saw year-on-year growth of 1.5 percent to reach 118.59 billion yuan.

The province's imports and exports were both dominated by mechanical, electrical and agricultural products.