Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : Online retail provides strong support for China's consumption growth amid COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/04/2020 | 09:05am EDT

BEIJING - The online retail market has provided strong support for China to promote consumption growth and domestic circulation as economic activity is hampered by the coronavirus epidemic, according to the latest statistical report on China's internet development.

The report released by the China Internet Network Information Center noted that China's online retail sales in the first half of 2020 had risen by 7.3 percent year-on-year to exceed 5.15 trillion yuan (about $758.5 billion), citing National Bureau of Statistics figures.

During the same period, online retail sales of physical commodities accounted for as much as 25.2 percent of the total retail sales of consumer goods.

Online shopping has thrived and has boosted consumption, thus helping enhance the resilience of the economy, the report said.

While various online sales events effectively unlock consumption potential, new industry and business models like online shopping for agricultural products provide solid support for the transformation of traditional industries and the circulation of agricultural products, it added.

China's online consumer population hit 749 million in June 2020, up 5.5 percent from March and accounting for 79.7 percent of the country's total internet user population, according to the report.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 04 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 13:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:19aCHINA'S SMIC SAYS HAS UNDERTAKEN 'PRELIMINARY EXCHANGES' WITH WASHINGTON REGARDING EXPORT RESTRICTIONS : filing
RE
09:17aVeolia says it won't launch hostile bid for Suez
RE
09:15aVeolia says it won't launch hostile bid for Suez
RE
09:09aIrish 2020 budget deficit may be at lower end of forecast range - minister
RE
09:05aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Online retail provides strong support for China's consumption growth amid COVID-19
PU
08:45aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China UnionPay sees spurt in payments amid holiday travel boom
PU
08:05aNO : 227, 4 October 2020, Press Release Regarding the Israeli Plans to Build Additional Illegal Settlements
PU
07:40aIndia and South Africa ask WTO to waive rules to aid COVID-19 drug production
RE
07:37aIndia and S.Africa ask WTO to waive rules to aid COVID-19 drug production
RE
07:22aChina's Economic Recovery Helps Drive Its Stocks Higher
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PARKLAND CORPORATION : U.S. oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel
2Honda confirms 17th U.S. death in Takata air bag rupture
3NEXI S.P.A : NEXI S P A : MEDIA-Italy’s Nexi, SIA boards said to meet to approve merger - Bloomberg News
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : executive says aviation outlook worse than expected
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump's diagnosis fuels uncertainty for skittish U.S. stock market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group