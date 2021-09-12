Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Over 500 deals signed in intl investment fair in China's Xiamen

09/12/2021 | 07:42am EDT
XIAMEN - The 21st China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) saw agreements inked on 512 projects by the end of the event on Sept 11 in Xiamen, East China's Fujian province.

The total investment value of the agreements came to 392 billion yuan (about $60.7 billion), preliminary data showed on Sept 12.

The four-day event received over 4,900 companies from around 90 countries and regions, with more than 50,000 business people attending both online and offline.

Over 60 seminars, briefings and business conferences took place during this CIFIT, focusing on topics concerning domestic and overseas investment, such as Belt and Road construction, digital and green economies, and carbon neutrality.

The event was jointly organized by China's Ministry of Commerce and several international organizations, including the World Trade Organization, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies, to boost international investment activities.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 11:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS