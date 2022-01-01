Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : RCEP a big boost for free trade

01/01/2022 | 07:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - As trade protectionism and anti-globalization have been surging quickly, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), taking effect on January 1, is sending a strong signal to support free trade and uphold the multilateral trading system.

The RCEP, signed by 15 Asia-Pacific countries and covering roughly 30 percent of the world's gross domestic product, trade and population, will give a strong boost to international trade and investment and contribute to global economic recovery.

According to the agreement, RCEP covers a wide range of areas, including tariff reduction, trade facilitation and opening up of services and investment. Over 90 percent of trade in goods among approved member states will be tariff-free, and all member states will significantly reduce restrictions on economic and trade cooperation, facilitate the flow of goods and factors of production, and improve production efficiency.

It will also help strengthen industrial chain coordination and optimize supply chain layout in the Asia-Pacific region, facilitate deeper integration of industrial chains and supply chains among members, and facilitate the free flow of economic factors.

The RCEP integrated market will further tap the cooperation potential of member states in various fields, ease the pressure brought by anti-globalization and the impact of COVID-19, release the win-win dividends of market sharing and common prosperity to the world, and inject new vitality into free trade and multilateralism.

It is fair to say that the entry into force of RCEP, the world's largest free trade agreement, is bucking the ugly trend of trade protectionism and anti-globalization, and setting up a new norm of free trade and investment facilitation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to sluggish global economic growth and a severe downturn in international trade. According to the latest World Economic Outlook report released by the International Monetary Fund in October, the global economy is expected to continue to recover in 2021 despite the impact of COVID-19, but the recovery momentum will slow down.

With the huge population, diverse membership and great potential, the RCEP will further boost the confidence and resolve of the international community to work together to achieve economic recovery.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 00:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aFire erupts at South African parliament building in Cape Town
RE
01:58aRussian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump
RE
01/01Vietnam urges China to urgently reopen border gates as trade stalls
RE
01/01China reports 191 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 1 vs 231 day earlier
RE
01/01India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 27,553
RE
01/01New Australian COVID-19 cases dip, but hospitalisations rise
RE
01/01South Korean crosses armed border in rare defection to North
RE
01/01Paris lights up in blue for France's EU presidency
RE
01/01Three people missing and feared dead from fierce Colorado wildfire
RE
01/01AGENCY INFORMATION COLLECTION ACTIVITIES : Proposed Revised Collection, Comment Request: Swap Execution Facilities Final Rule; Notice of Intent To Revise Collection 3038-0074: Core Principles and Other Requirements for Swap Execution Facilities
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Arab Orient Insurance : Assembly Decision-(AOIC)-2022-01-02
2Fire erupts at South African parliament building in Cape Town
3AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST
4China reports 191 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 1 vs 231 day earlier
5Russian, Czech junior hockey teams removed from plane

HOT NEWS