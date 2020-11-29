Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : RCEP signals benefits of free trade, regional integration to be expanded

11/29/2020 | 07:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NANNING - The landmark Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) shows signs of hope that the benefits of free trade will be expanded, and further regional integration creates additional opportunities, particularly for the less advanced economies in Asia, Joachim von Amsberg, vice-president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), has said.

'We see the RCEP as a very important next step to broaden the group of countries that facilitate, simplify and reduce the cost of trade between them,' Amsberg told Xinhua on Nov 28 on the sidelines of the ongoing 17th China-ASEAN Expo, held on Nov 27-30 in Nanning, capital city of South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

'The RCEP has the potential to generate even bigger benefits to allow more countries to trade with each other in goods and services, because that trade has the potential to actually lift millions and millions more people out of poverty and into prosperity,' he said, adding that the world's biggest trade pact sends 'a very hopeful sign at a time when some are doubting the benefits of (free) trade, which we don't believe is justified'.

He also mentioned the AIIB's role in drawing 'the biggest benefits' out of newly-signed trade agreements such as the RCEP, emphasizing further reduction of barriers to the access to markets in all directions between countries, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

'I do emphasize in particular the access to markets for small and medium enterprises (for their) participation (in) digital marketplaces, and trade and services, which is just as important as the reduction in tariffs is for large enterprises that are trading in commodities or industrial goods,' Amsberg said.

He pointed to the great potential of free trade agreements like the RCEP to open up more opportunities for SMEs that both offer services across boundaries and participate in goods trade conducted on digital platforms.

'I do think the next step of regional integration is that these e-commerce platforms could become regional platforms where more trade could occur across boundaries and then open up even more opportunities for smaller companies to benefit from the business they can do in neighboring countries. For that I think free trade areas provide a very, very important basis,' he noted.

As for post-pandemic economic recovery, Amsberg highlighted investment in infrastructure as one of the most effective ways of revitalizing the economy after a crisis, because infrastructure investment has 'a triple benefit of short-term income, long-term growth and environmental sustainability'.

'So once economies reach the stage where they have conquered the health emergency, I think we (can) start the economy by investing in infrastructure, addressing these big gaps in transporting, energy and data connectivity, and also (in) water and sanitation,' he said.

In that regard, he pointed out that infrastructure investment, first of all, provides short-term employment, as the construction of infrastructure is 'very much a source of income'. Then it's an opportunity for laying the foundation for a stronger growth of the economy.

'And finally, many countries are firmly committed to implementing the Paris Agreement, changing toward a carbon neutral economy, which requires huge investments in energy systems and transport systems,' he explained. 'Those investments, I think, are very much aligned with the infrastructure investments that need to be undertaken.'

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 12:10:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:13aSwiss responsible business initiative set to fail on regional majority miss - gov't data
RE
08:03aUK'S RAAB : next week 'significant' for Brexit deal
RE
07:42aUK secures two million more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
07:35aBritain expects "very significant" week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down
RE
07:10aSales of China's anti-poverty products exceed 330 billion yuan in first 10 months
PU
07:10aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : RCEP signals benefits of free trade, regional integration to be expanded
PU
07:05aSaudi Central Bank and Central Bank of the UAE Joint Digital Currency and Distributed Ledger Project
PU
07:05aCENTRAL BANK OF UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : CBUAE and SAMA Issue Report on Results of Joint Digital Currency Project "Aber"
PU
06:51aHalf of Swiss support Responsible Business Initiative in early voting day estimates
RE
06:50aHK's top leader piles up cash at home after U.S. sanctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : Tesla's S&P 500 Debut Is Set to Put $100 Billion in Trades in Motion
2Brexit negotiations restart in person as clock ticks down
3VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : VIENNA INSURANCE : Aegon to sell Central and Eastern European business to Vienna I..
4MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD : From small businesses to farmers, middle India is driving demand
5Raab says Brexit talks in 'reasonable position'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ