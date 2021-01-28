Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Sino-Russian trade in agricultural products reaches record high

01/28/2021 | 07:04am EST
BEIJING - Trade in agricultural products between China and Russia reached a record high of $5.55 billion last year, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Jan 28.

China's agricultural imports from Russia hit $4.09 billion in 2020, up 13.7 percent year-on-year, Gao Feng, spokesperson for the ministry, said at a regular online press conference.

China has become Russia's largest export market in terms of farm produce and meat, Gao said.

Bilateral trade picked up during the second half of last year. China's imports of bulk commodities such as oil, gas and iron ore from Russia increased significantly, while its exports of electronic devices to Russia also grew rapidly.

China has been Russia's largest trading partner for 11 consecutive years, while Russia is China's 10th largest trading partner.

China will continue to strengthen cooperation with Russia to fight the COVID-19 epidemic and boost bilateral trade, Gao said.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 12:03:07 UTC.


