Central People Government of People Re : Trade between ASEAN, Shanghai remains strong amid COVID

12/25/2020 | 09:01pm EST
SHANGHAI - Trade between Shanghai and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remained strong this year despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, data from Shanghai Customs showed.

Shanghai imported goods worth more than 339.3 billion yuan (about $51.9 billion) from ASEAN in the first 11 months of this year, an increase of 6.1 percent from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, products worth 433.37 billion yuan were exported from Shanghai to ASEAN, down 4.1 percent year-on-year, partly due to the impact of the pandemic, according to Shanghai Customs.

Integrated circuits were the largest category of commodities Shanghai imported from ASEAN in the first 11 months, which registered a total import value of 85.64 billion yuan. The amount represented a 20.5-percent growth over the same period last year and accounted for 25.2 percent of the total import value from ASEAN during the period.

Vietnam was Shanghai's largest trade partner in the region from January to November, accounting for 27.4 percent of Shanghai's total trade with ASEAN.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2020 02:00:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
