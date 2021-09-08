Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier addresses investment fair in E China

09/08/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua addressed the opening ceremony of the 21st China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, East China's Fujian province, on Sept 8.

Hu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that President Xi Jinping has stressed many times that China will unswervingly expand opening-up, and gave clear instructions for hosting CIFIT.

The Chinese government also has taken a slew of opening-up measures in recent years, which greatly boosted two-way investment development and closely tied economic exchanges and cooperation with other countries, said Hu. With the evolving global pandemic and a daunting economic recovery, international investment and trade faces many uncertainties, and only by expanding mutual opening-up and strengthening win-win cooperation, can all countries cope with common challenges and achieve common prosperity, he added.

He also stressed that Chinese governments, based on a new development phase, will open up to the world on a larger scale, in wider areas and at deeper levels by fully leveraging the positive role of foreign investment in constructing new development patterns, relaxing market access points and creating high-level opening-up platforms.

The Belt and Road cooperation will be expanded in scope and depth, and pragmatic cooperation with the countries involved should be intensified, he said. While stabilizing cooperation in traditional sectors with foreign investment, new areas and spaces for investment cooperation should also be explored vigorously, the vice-premier said.

He said China will also align itself with high-standard international market rules, improve the management system of pre-establishment national treatment plus negative list, continue to improve the quality and standardized levels for serving foreign investment to create a secure business environment for foreign enterprises.

Hu also visited local foreign-invested enterprises during his trip in Xiamen.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 03:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aAbu Dhabi asset manager Al Dhabi Capital launches MENA-focused equities fund
RE
12:16aChina Evergrande selloffs on default worries, onshore bond temporarily suspended
RE
12:14aGold hovers near 2-week low as firm dollar hurts appeal
RE
12:12aIndia's inflation likely remained steady at 5.60% in August - Reuters poll
RE
12:04aCOVID-19 impact could hit Japanese automakers' output in Oct
RE
09/09NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australia's NAB says steering clear of crypto-currency firms until risks known
RE
09/08Taiwan to hand out more stimulus coupons to boost consumer spending by $7.2 billion
RE
09/08Hungarian CPI seen peaking again in autumn -cenbank deputy governor
RE
09/08RESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on September 08, 2021
PU
09/08China's factory inflation hits 13-year high as materials costs soar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
2UK house prices keep rising even as tax break unwinds: RICS
3U.S. markets regulator takes aim at Coinbase lending product
4LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..
5Money, mimicry and mind control: Big Tech slams ethics brakes on AI

HOT NEWS