Central People Government of People Re : Vietnam, China vow to strengthen unity, boost cooperation for further development of bilateral ties

Vietnam and China pledged in Hanoi on Sept 11 to joint hands to strengthen unity and boost cooperation for further development of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

While meeting with visiting State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong said Vietnam and China have enjoyed comradely and brotherly friendship and established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Facing a complex and changing international situation, the two sides should join hands to overcome difficulties as so to realize their respective goals of socialist construction, Trong said, noting that no one can undermine the unity and cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides should push forward diversified exchanges and cooperation between the two parties, governments and localities in a flexible manner, educate younger generations to promote the traditional sincerity between the two parties and the two countries, and strive for the enduring, healthy and stable development of the bilateral ties, Trong said.

For his part, Wang noted that the China-Vietnam relations are of particular strategic importance. The two sides should deepen mutual political trust, strengthen unity and cooperation, and consolidate their political and system security.

As long as both sides stick to their common ideals and beliefs, as well as the orientation for developing socialism, they can overcome any difficulties and solve any problems they may face, Wang said.

China and Vietnam should strengthen their overall cooperation in all fields, so as to add new dimensions to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Wang said.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Wang on the same day.

On Sept 10, Wang Yi co-chaired the 13th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Wang also met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on Sept 11.