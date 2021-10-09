Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Xi expounds on what past 110 years have shown to Chinese since 1911 Revolution

10/09/2021 | 10:22am EDT
BEIJING - President Xi Jinping expounded on what the past 110 years have shown to the Chinese people since the Revolution of 1911 while addressing a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the historical event on Oct 9.

"The past 110 years have shown us that to realize national rejuvenation, the Chinese people must have a strong force to lead us forward, and that force is the Communist Party of China (CPC)," said Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Without the Communist Party of China, there would be no new China and no national rejuvenation, he said, stressing efforts in ensuring the Party always firmly stands as the most reliable backbone of the Chinese nation and people.

"The past 110 years have shown us that to realize national rejuvenation, the path we take is of fundamental importance. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has proved to be the only correct path," Xi said.

"We will ensure coordinated implementation of the Five-Sphere Integrated Plan and the Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy, deepen reform and opening-up across the board, modernize China's system and capacity for governance, and work tirelessly to fulfill the people's aspirations for a better life and realize common prosperity for all," he said.

"The past 110 years have shown us that to realize national rejuvenation, the Chinese people must rely on our own heroic efforts," Xi said.

"Through courage and skill, we will overcome all major risks and challenges that may impede our path to national rejuvenation and resolutely safeguard our national sovereignty, security, and development interests," he added.

"The past 110 years have shown us that to realize national rejuvenation, the Chinese people and nation must stick together through good times and bad and rely on our strong unity to overcome all risks and challenges on the road ahead," Xi noted.

"On the journey ahead, we must fully promote patriotism, foster a strong sense of national dignity and confidence among our people, and strengthen the Chinese nation's sense of community. We must rely closely on the concerted efforts of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, uphold great unity and solidarity, and continue to consolidate and develop the broadest possible patriotic united front," he added.

"The past 110 years have shown us that to realize national rejuvenation, we need not only a stable and united domestic environment but also a peaceful and stable international environment," Xi said.

"Aggression and hegemony are not in the blood of the Chinese people. Our people hope to successfully realize national development, but they also hope to see all peoples of the world leading happy and peaceful lives," he said.

On the journey ahead, China will always fly the flag of peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit, strive to promote the building of a human community with a shared future, and endeavor to improve the global governance system, Xi noted.

"We will promote the shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom, work to strengthen solidarity with the peoples of all other countries, and engage in common efforts to oppose hegemony and power politics," Xi said.

"China will remain a champion of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order, and we will do our very best to make even greater contributions to humanity," he added.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 09 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 14:21:01 UTC.


HOT NEWS