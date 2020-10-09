Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Xi's discourses on coordinating epidemic control with economic, social development published

10/09/2020 | 09:50pm EDT

BEIJING - A compilation of discourses of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on coordinating epidemic control with economic and social development has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The book, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, is available nationwide.

The book begins with a speech Xi delivered at a meeting commending role models in China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, and contains 43 key discourses of Xi from Jan 20, 2020 to Sept 23, 2020, some of which were published for the first time.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the CPC Central Committee, with Xi Jinping at its core, has put people's lives and health first and led the Party, the military and Chinese people of all ethnic groups in the fight against the epidemic.

Xi has chaired multiple meetings, delivered speeches and issued a series of instructions on the matter.

Through arduous efforts, China has made major strategic achievements in battling COVID-19 and secured remarkable progress in coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development.

The publication of the discourses is seen to be of great significance to promoting the spirit of combating the COVID-19 epidemic, completing the construction of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and achieving the targets and tasks of poverty eradication.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 10 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 01:49:04 UTC
