Central People Government of People Re : Botswana, China sign agreement for economic, technical cooperation

GABORONE - Botswana and China signed the Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement in Gaborone, Botswana on May 21.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the agreement, Peggy Serame, Botswana's minister of finance and economic development, said Botswana and China relationship has come a long way during which, Botswana benefited in a number of sectors including transport, education, agriculture, and environment.

'It is therefore important that this kind of relationship is nurtured to ensure stronger economic cooperation,' said Serame.

Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Wang Xuefeng said the two countries enjoy good bilateral relationship and a long history of good interaction and tradition of friendship, stressing that the most important task at the moment is the recovery of the economy because 'our two countries have the same goal that is to make a happy life for our people.'

The two countries stood together in solidarity in fight against the COVID-19. In April, Botswana received 200,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines from China as a gift of life, added Ambassador Wang.