Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, EU should remove distractions, push forward ties

07/09/2021 | 08:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China and the European Union should establish correct perception of each other, remove distractions, and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral ties on the right track, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

Wang made the remarks during a video meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on July 8.

China and the EU are comprehensive strategic partners and the world's two major independent forces without any geopolitical conflicts or clash of fundamental interests, said Wang.

'We share the responsibility of maintaining bilateral dialogue and cooperation, we have the obligation to adhere to the principles of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and we should be confident of jointly coping with global challenges,' he said.

Wang stressed that China and Europe should stay committed to their comprehensive strategic partnership, and to the principle of mutual respect and seeking common ground while putting aside differences.

We support the European side in independently developing its relations and cooperation with China, he said.

Top priority should be given to strengthening communication and coordination on areas (related to COVID-19) including vaccines, diagnosis and treatment, and prevention and control, with a focus on providing more substantive support to developing countries, he said.

China and Europe should continue to support each other in successfully hosting the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in China's Kunming, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Britain, and the 7th International Union for Conservation of Nature's World Conservation Congress in the French city of Marseilles.

Wang pointed out that all countries should jointly safeguard the international system, with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter at the core, and jointly uphold international order based on international law.

He reiterated China's stands on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and human rights, and stressed that China's will and determination to safeguard its national sovereignty and national dignity are unwavering.

While regarding China's rapid development as a fact that is in line with the historical trend, Borrell said the EU has no intention of engaging in institutional confrontation or destabilizing EU-China relations, according to a press release of the Chinese foreign ministry.

Borrell said that Europe and China should manage their differences instead of allowing differences to hinder their exchanges and cooperation.

The EU and China should develop a strong and sincere relationship, which is in the interests of both parties, said Borrell.

The EU is willing to restart contact and dialogues with China, and strengthen cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and biodiversity protection.

The EU does not agree to unilateral sanctions on other countries based on domestic laws. The European side adheres to its own values, but respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not support the 'Hong Kong independence,' he added.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 00:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aChina regulator demands security reviews for firms with data on over 1 million users before overseas listing
RE
12:27aSon of Chile indigenous leader killed by police in restive province -media
RE
12:04aCBA CONSUMER BANKERS ASSOCIATION  : Statement on President Biden Executive Order
PU
07/09Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 billion video games merger
RE
07/09Malaysia, 1MDB seeking more than $5.6 billion in damages from KPMG partners
RE
07/09Canada judge won't allow Huawei CFO to use HSBC documents in U.S. extradition case
RE
07/09Investors pile into longer-dated Treasury ETFs as bond yields fall
RE
07/09Wreckage located of Boeing cargo jet that made emergency landing off Hawaii
RE
07/09CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China, EU should remove distractions, push forward ties
PU
07/09S.Korea reports third consecutive record high new COVID-19 cases -KDCA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Brazil prosecutors seek final settlement over Samarco dam disaster
2Malaysia, 1MDB seeking more than $5.6 billion in damages from KPMG partners
3Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 billion video games merger
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 bln video games merger
5HU AN CABLE HOLDINGS LTD. : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Proposed Acquisition of Singapore Orient Power H..

HOT NEWS