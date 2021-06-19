Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China allocates more funds to boost inclusive finance in 2021

06/19/2021 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China has allocated a special fund of 9.22 billion yuan ($1.43 billion) to develop inclusive finance for 2021, up 31.2 percent from the level in 2020, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced in a statement.

The move aims to support entrepreneurship and innovation and encourage local governments to promote small and micro financing, the statement added.

Inclusive finance includes affordable, convenient and safe financial services for farmers, small businesses, those on low incomes, the disabled and the elderly.

So far, more than 36 million micro and small businesses and self-employed individuals have got access to inclusive loans, said Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank.

The central bank will continue to help foster inclusive finance after it has increased financial support for micro and small businesses and self-employed individuals in recent years, Yi said at the 13th Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai last June 10.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 09:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:37aSouth African rand heads for almost 4% weekly loss on hawkish Fed
RE
06:37aIndia ask states to 'carefully calibrate' lockdown easing
RE
06:31aNigerian programmes awaited
RE
05:45aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China allocates more funds to boost inclusive finance in 2021
PU
04:26aIran's foreign minister says Raisi is new elected president
RE
04:23aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC  : 2021/06/19Farmers' interests to be safeguarded
PU
04:16aAlert declaring Raisi winner of Iran election, citing ministry, is withdrawn
RE
04:15aAlert declaring Raisi winner of Iran election, citing ministry, is withdrawn
RE
04:01aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE  : High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell concludes participation in the SEECP Summit and the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey
PU
03:49aGOVERNMENT OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION  : Russia resumes flights with Belgium, Bulgaria, Jordan, Ireland, Italy, Cyprus, North Macedonia, the United States and Turkey
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan
4JD.COM, INC. : IN-DEPTH REPORT: JD 618 Analysis: Behind the Number of 343.8 billion
5SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : SINOVAC BIOTECH : Singapore sees early rush for Sinovac vaccine

HOT NEWS