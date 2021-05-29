Central People Government of People Re : China greenlights four new IPO applications

BEIJING - China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of four companies.
Ningbo Shimao Energy Co Ltd, Zhejiang Publishing & Media Co Ltd, Shandong Link Science and Technology Co Ltd, and Hunanvalin Wire&Cable Co Ltd will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.
The commission did not specify the total funds to be raised.
The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.
