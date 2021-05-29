Central People Government of People Re : China greenlights four new IPO applications

Log in
China greenlights four new IPO applications

05/29/2021 | 10:40pm EDT
BEIJING - China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of four companies.

Ningbo Shimao Energy Co Ltd, Zhejiang Publishing & Media Co Ltd, Shandong Link Science and Technology Co Ltd, and Hunanvalin Wire&Cable Co Ltd will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

The commission did not specify the total funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 02:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
