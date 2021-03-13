Central People Government of People Re : China releases reports on budgets, national economic, social development plans

BEIJING - Two reports approved March 11 at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress were released in full via Xinhua News Agency on March 13.

The report on the implementation of the 2020 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2021 draft plan for national economic and social development has three parts:

I. Implementation of the 2020 plan for national economic and social development;

II. Overall requirements, main objectives, and policy orientations for economic and social development in 2021;

III. Major tasks for economic and social development in 2021.

The report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2020 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2021 has three parts:

I. Execution of the 2020 central and local budgets;

II. Draft central and local budgets for 2021;

III. Fiscal reform and development in 2021.