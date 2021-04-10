Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's Q1 excavator sales surge 85%

04/10/2021 | 11:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China's 26 leading excavator makers sold a total of 126,941 excavators in the first quarter, surging 85 percent year-on-year, data from the China Construction Machinery Association showed.

In breakdown, 113,565 excavators were sold in the domestic market, jumping 85.3 percent year-on-year, while exports of the equipment rose 81.9 percent to 13,376.

In March alone, excavator sales came in at 79,035 units, up 60 percent from the same period last year.

Sales of digging machines are an important indicator of the vitality of an economy as demand is usually backed by growth in mining and infrastructure development.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 03:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44aBitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply
RE
01:21aFABIO PANETTA :  Interview with El País
PU
01:07aECB MUST ACCEPT NO FURTHER DELAY IN LIFTING INFLATION : Panetta
RE
12:38aTokyo Olympic organisers to secure 300 hotel rooms for athletes with COVID-19-Kyodo
RE
04/10CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's home appliance sector sees profit growth in Jan-Feb
PU
04/10South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy
RE
04/10CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's Q1 excavator sales surge 85%
PU
04/10U.S. CDC Says Delivered 237,791,735 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of April 10 Versus 233,591,955 Doses Delivered As Of April 9
RE
04/10U.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 558,028 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
04/10Facebook HQ hosts COVID vaccine site
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy
2Bitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply
3ECB MUST ACCEPT NO FURTHER DELAY IN LIFTING INFLATION: Panetta
4WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : Saturday WrestleMania® Sold Out
5HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED : HKT TRUST AND HKT : fully supports the Government's consumption voucher scheme

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ