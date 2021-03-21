Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's auto aftermarket tops 1 trillion yuan in 2020

03/21/2021 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China's automotive aftermarket was valued at more than 1 trillion yuan (about $153.61 billion) in 2020, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said in an initial estimate.

The country's auto aftermarket, which includes transactions and services following the sales of cars, registered a steady recovery last year amid the country's resilient economic performance, the MOC added.

Last year, the revenues from car refitting and scrap car recycling saw stable growth while industries related to car sharing and electric car charging facilities were expanding rapidly, a MOC official said. The transactions of second-hand cars also rebounded after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The size of the car-refitting market reached 65.2 billion yuan in 2020, up 7.1 percent from a year ago, according to the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce.

Last year, China recycled nearly 2.4 million scrap cars, up 4.5 percent year-on- year, the MOC said.

About 14.34 million second-hand cars were transacted in 2020, down 3.9 percent, narrowing 15.7 percentage points from the decline seen in the first half (H1) of last year, according to the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

The value of those second-hand car transactions stood at 888.84 billion yuan in 2020, down 5 percent year-on-year, narrowing 16.7 percentage points from the decline seen in H1, the CADA added.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 06:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's natural gas output up 13.5% in Jan-Feb
PU
02:03aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's auto aftermarket tops 1 trillion yuan in 2020
PU
01:35aCanadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion
RE
01:21aNEPAL RASTRA BANK  : Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles
PU
12:01aExperts call on ECA to continue supporting member States' bid to access more resources to effectively respond to COVID-19 pandemic
PU
12:01aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : Youth can drive Africa's industrial development with enabling policies to foster their innovations & entrepreneurial zeal
PU
03/20China c.bank head says policy needs to selectively support growth, curb risks
RE
03/20Smooth functioning of corridors important for Africa's sustainable industrialization & diversification
PU
03/20Digital transformation could be a game-changer for Africa; driving innovation, economic growth & job creation
PU
03/20UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : Public-private partnerships crucial to foster digital development of industry and trade in southern Africa
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : Saudi Aramco to cut capex after 2020 profit drops 44.4%
2Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco to cut capex after 2020 profit drops 44.4%
4RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION : Renesas says it will take at least a month to restart fire-damaged chip line
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ