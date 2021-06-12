Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China's civil aviation industry recovers quickly from epidemic impact

06/12/2021 | 02:07am EDT
BEIJING - Last year saw China's civil aviation industry recover fast from the impact of the COVID-19, according to the civil aviation authority.

The industry reported 418 million passenger trips last year, 63.3 percent of the number registered in 2019, data released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China showed.

The transportation volume recovered quarter by quarter last year, and by the fourth quarter, passenger trips on domestic flights returned to 95.5 percent of the volume registered in the same period of 2019, according to the data.

Investment in fixed assets reached 162.76 billion yuan (about $24.49 billion) last year, hitting a record high, said the administration.

The investment in basic construction and technological reform reached 108.14 billion yuan last year, up 11.6 percent from that of 2019.

As of the end of 2020, China's total number of certified civil transport airports reached 241, according to the administration.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 06:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
