Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's financial institutions' assets up 9.5% in Q1

06/13/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China's financial institutions saw expanded balance sheets in the first quarter of this year, official data showed.

The country's financial institutions saw their combined assets increase 9.5 percent year-on-year to 364.62 trillion yuan (about $57.1 trillion) by the end of Q1, while their combined liabilities rose 9.6 percent from a year earlier to 331.6 trillion yuan, data from the People's Bank of China showed.

Banking institutions, accounting for the lion's share of the financial industry, reported a 9 percent rise in total assets, while companies in the securities industry saw their combined assets jump 22.1 percent year-on-year by the end of Q1.

The country's insurers reported combined assets of 24.26 trillion yuan, up 11.7 percent year-on-year, the central bank data showed.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 13 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 14:01:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21aG7 agreed on need for unity to deal with challenge posed by China - Canada PM Trudeau
RE
10:21aCanada will double its climate finance commitment to c$5.3 billion over the next five years - trudeau
RE
10:20aCanada pm trudeau says we must continue to strengthen respect for international law and defend people who face persecution and suffering abroad
RE
10:20aCanada pm trudeau says g7 must stand strong and united to address challenges posed by china, we agreed to action needed to do just that
RE
10:06aIndian official says there is widespread support at G7 for TRIPS waiver at WTO
RE
10:06aPRESIDENT OF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC  : Special Press Release
PU
10:02aChina's home appliance sector reports expansion in Jan-April
PU
10:02aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's financial institutions' assets up 9.5% in Q1
PU
09:59aEgypt signs 1.7 bln euros of financing deals with France
RE
09:59aEgypt signs financing deals with france worth 1.7 billion euros - cabinet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets
2Where's the detail? G7 nations agree to boost climate finance
3Exclusive-Toshiba's No.2 shareholder calls for immediate resignation of board chair, 3 directors
4BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Washington Prime to file bankruptcy as soon as this week - sources
5China's Geely to press on with methanol vehicles, chairman says

HOT NEWS