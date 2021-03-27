Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's food industry sees expansion in Jan-Feb

03/27/2021 | 09:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China's food industry saw steady expansion in terms of production and sales in the first two months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed.

In the January to February period, the industrial added value of major food manufacturers rose 28.8 percent year-on-year, and that of agricultural byproduct processors went up 22.8 percent year-on-year, according to the MIIT.

Retail sales in the food industry registered a strong increase during the period, with sales of grain, oil and food commodities climbing 10.9 percent year-on-year to 282.79 billion yuan (about $43.26 billion).

Retail sales in the beverage sector surged 36.9 percent year-on-year to 43.87 billion yuan, while sales in the tobacco and alcohol sector registered a 43.9 percent yearly increase to 86.09 billion yuan, MIIT data showed.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 01:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/27INDONESIA POLICE : explosion in Makassar suspected to be a suicide bombing
RE
03/27DENTONS US LLP  : European Parliament sends the Commission and Council its checklist for a "WTO-compatible EU carbon border adjustment mechanism”
PU
03/27CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's food industry sees expansion in Jan-Feb
PU
03/27UNCITRAL UNITED NATIONS COMMISSION ON INTERNATIO  : OECD Conference on the Future of Investment Treaties – 29-30 March 2021
PU
03/27Nord Pool applauds decision to add new German capacities to Single Intraday Coupling
PU
03/27SPECTACULAR : 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests
RE
03/27Support for Merkel's party falls further in poll, Greens closing in
RE
03/27LARGE BLOCK TRADES INVOLVED MORE THAN $10 BILLION OF STOCKS SOLD BY GOLDMAN : media
RE
03/27Large block trades involved more than $10bln of stocks sold by Goldman - media
RE
03/27Correction to Iran, China Economic Agrement Article.
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Most Popular E-cigarette Brand YOOZ Philippine Store Will Be Completed With Its Global Official Web..
2JD.COM, INC. : JD.ID CMO: Five Years On, JD.ID Laser Focused on Quality and Service
3HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY : HOUSTON WIRE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn S..
4MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : MAGNACHIP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Ka..
5PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP : PACIFIC MERCANTILE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Ka..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ