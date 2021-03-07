Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China's foreign trade surges 32.2% in first two months

03/07/2021 | 02:19am EST
BEIJING - China's total goods imports and exports expanded 32.2 percent year-on-year to 5.44 trillion yuan (about $838.16 billion) in the first two months of 2021, sustaining growth momentum in previous months, official data showed on March 7.

Exports jumped 50.1 percent while imports rose 14.5 percent in yuan terms, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

In February alone, China's foreign trade totaled 2.42 trillion yuan, climbing 57 percent from a year ago, the GAC said.

The country saw double-digit growth in foreign trade volumes with major trading partners in the Jan-Feb period. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations remained China's largest trading partner during the period, with the combined trade volume rising 32.9 percent year-on-year.

Other major trading partners such as the European Union, the United States and Japan saw trade volumes with China surge 39.8 percent, 69.6 percent and 27.4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, China's foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road amounted to 1.62 trillion yuan in the first two months, up 23.9 percent year-on-year.

Imports and exports by private businesses stood at 2.57 trillion yuan during the same period, rising 49.5 percent year-on-year and accounting for 47.2 percent of the country's total.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 07:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
