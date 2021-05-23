Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China sees accelerated power generation growth in Jan-April

05/23/2021 | 11:05pm EDT
BEIJING - China saw accelerated growth in power generation in the first four months of 2021, official data shows.

The country's power generation increased 16.8 percent year-on-year in the January-April period, rising to 2.53 trillion kilowatt-hours, data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows.

The figure rose 10.9 percent compared to the 2019 level, putting average growth for the January-April period at 5.3 percent for 2020 and 2021.

In April alone, China generated 623 billion kilowatt-hours of power, up 11 percent year-on-year, and the average daily power generation came in at 20.77 billion kilowatt-hours.

In April, thermal power increased 12.5 percent year-on-year, while wind-generated power surged 21.1 percent year-on-year, the data shows.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 03:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
