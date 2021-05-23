Central People Government of People Re : China sees accelerated power generation growth in Jan-April

BEIJING - China saw accelerated growth in power generation in the first four months of 2021, official data shows.

The country's power generation increased 16.8 percent year-on-year in the January-April period, rising to 2.53 trillion kilowatt-hours, data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows.

The figure rose 10.9 percent compared to the 2019 level, putting average growth for the January-April period at 5.3 percent for 2020 and 2021.

In April alone, China generated 623 billion kilowatt-hours of power, up 11 percent year-on-year, and the average daily power generation came in at 20.77 billion kilowatt-hours.

In April, thermal power increased 12.5 percent year-on-year, while wind-generated power surged 21.1 percent year-on-year, the data shows.