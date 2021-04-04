Central People Government of People Re : China to issue white paper on poverty alleviation

Log in
China to issue white paper on poverty alleviation

04/04/2021 | 11:00pm EDT
BEIJING - China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper on poverty alleviation on the morning of April 6.

The white paper, titled 'Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution,' will be released at 10 am on April 6 and a press conference will be held by the office.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 02:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
