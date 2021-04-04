Central People Government of People Re : China to issue white paper on poverty alleviation

BEIJING - China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper on poverty alleviation on the morning of April 6.
The white paper, titled 'Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution,' will be released at 10 am on April 6 and a press conference will be held by the office.
