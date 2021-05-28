Central People Government of People Re : Chinese forex market transactions hit $3.06t

BEIJING - The Chinese foreign exchange (forex) market recorded total transactions of 19.95 trillion yuan, equivalent to $3.06 trillion, in April 2021, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on May 2.

In terms of markets, the transaction volume of the client market was 2.7 trillion yuan, and the transaction volume of the interbank market was 17.25 trillion yuan.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 7.84 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 12.11 trillion yuan.

From January to April 2021, a total of 74.33 trillion yuan, equivalent to $11.45 trillion, was traded in the Chinese forex market.