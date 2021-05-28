Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Economy & Forex 
Economy

Central People Government of People Re : Chinese forex market transactions hit $3.06t

05/28/2021 | 07:44pm EDT
BEIJING - The Chinese foreign exchange (forex) market recorded total transactions of 19.95 trillion yuan, equivalent to $3.06 trillion, in April 2021, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on May 2.

In terms of markets, the transaction volume of the client market was 2.7 trillion yuan, and the transaction volume of the interbank market was 17.25 trillion yuan.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 7.84 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 12.11 trillion yuan.

From January to April 2021, a total of 74.33 trillion yuan, equivalent to $11.45 trillion, was traded in the Chinese forex market.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 23:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
