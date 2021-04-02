Central People Government of People Re : FM holds talks with Philippine counterpart

FUZHOU - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Philippine counterpart Teodoro Locsin on April 2 in Nanping city, Fujian province.

Wang said China is willing to continue to promote vaccine cooperation with the Philippines, calling on both sides to solidly advance the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and endeavor to complete key projects on schedule.

'China is willing to work with the Philippines to further enhance the level of trade liberalization and facilitation, and explore cooperation in emerging areas such as cross-border e-commerce,' Wang said.

He also expressed China's willingness to work with ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, to promote the early implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, to accelerate consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, so as to maintain stability in the region.

Locsin said his country is committed to further developing bilateral relations, and thanked China for its strong support to the Philippines in fighting the epidemic, particularly the aid and provision of vaccines.

China's provision of vaccines is not to carry out 'vaccine diplomacy,' but to demonstrate its responsibility, Locsin said, adding without China's support, it will be difficult for the region and the world to recover from the epidemic.

He congratulated China on being elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council from 2021 to 2023, and looked forward to strengthening coordination and cooperation with China within the framework of the Human Rights Council.