Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : FM holds talks with Philippine counterpart

04/02/2021 | 10:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FUZHOU - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Philippine counterpart Teodoro Locsin on April 2 in Nanping city, Fujian province.

Wang said China is willing to continue to promote vaccine cooperation with the Philippines, calling on both sides to solidly advance the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and endeavor to complete key projects on schedule.

'China is willing to work with the Philippines to further enhance the level of trade liberalization and facilitation, and explore cooperation in emerging areas such as cross-border e-commerce,' Wang said.

He also expressed China's willingness to work with ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, to promote the early implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, to accelerate consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, so as to maintain stability in the region.

Locsin said his country is committed to further developing bilateral relations, and thanked China for its strong support to the Philippines in fighting the epidemic, particularly the aid and provision of vaccines.

China's provision of vaccines is not to carry out 'vaccine diplomacy,' but to demonstrate its responsibility, Locsin said, adding without China's support, it will be difficult for the region and the world to recover from the epidemic.

He congratulated China on being elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council from 2021 to 2023, and looked forward to strengthening coordination and cooperation with China within the framework of the Human Rights Council.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 03 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2021 02:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49aTaiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash
RE
12:44aIndia's daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
RE
12:15aThe Housing Market Is Crazier Than It's Been Since 2006
DJ
12:14aWORLD BANK GROUP MORNING SEMINAR #98 &LDQUO;EAST ASIA AND PACIFIC ECONOMIC UPDATE, APRIL 2021 : Uneven Recovery”
PU
04/02Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti dies at 78
RE
04/02WRAPUP 1-Myanmar's junta cracks down on online critics, death toll edges up to 550
RE
04/02CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : FM holds talks with Philippine counterpart
PU
04/02POWER PLAY : India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi
RE
04/02Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash
RE
04/02Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption - survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : POWER PLAY: India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi
2Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption - survey
3AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : scraps Transat deal on EU headwinds, other bidder returns
4Royal Farms Aims to Hire 4,500 New Employees Companywide
5Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ