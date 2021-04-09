Central People Government of People Re : FM urges continuity, stability of China-EU relations

BEIJING - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on April 9 called on China and the European Union (EU) to maintain continuity and stability of their relations and to jointly confront destabilizing factors in the world as well as various global problems.

Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Wang said the Chinese side is always willing to carry out equal dialogue with the EU and enhance mutual trust in the spirit of mutual respect.

China and the EU, as comprehensive strategic partners, shall not randomly interfere in each other's internal affairs, or even impose unilateral sanctions and confront each other, he said.

Wang expressed his hope that the EU will seriously reflect on the experience of and lessons from its exchanges with China, keep cooperation as the main tone, and continue to see China as an opportunity rather than a challenge, a partner rather than a rival.

Wang said that President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have maintained close communication and offered strategic guidance for bilateral relations.

China appreciates France's advocating for strategic autonomy of the EU, he said.

At a time when the multilateral process to tackle climate change encountered a setback, the two sides remained focused, and promoted global climate governance in an active and constructive manner, playing the role of the 'anchor' in this respect, Wang said.

Noting that there will be a series of major multilateral agendas this year in the fields of climate change and biodiversity, Wang said that China stands ready to strengthen coordination, build consensus and promote cooperation with France and the EU.

For his part, Bonne said that President Macron has always attached great importance to developing relations with China.

France respects China's sovereignty and is willing to strengthen dialogue and deepen cooperation with China, he said, adding that France will properly handle sensitive issues on the basis of mutual trust.

France-China and EU-China relations are all-dimensional, which should feature mutual trust and mutual benefit, and the practical cooperation between France and China has been fruitful under the guidance of the two heads of state, he said.

Bonne said France stands ready to continue to strengthen communication with China, promote cooperation in civil nuclear energy, aerospace and public health and jointly play a bigger role in addressing climate change, biodiversity and other global challenges.

The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on international and regional issues of common concern.