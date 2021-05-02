Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : Global investors flock to China amid improved business environment

05/02/2021 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - Global investors' enthusiasm for the Chinese market seems unstoppable despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as the latest data showed that China successfully navigated the economic fallout in the turbulent year and became the top investment destination worldwide.

In 2020, global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows plummeted by 38 percent from a year before to $846 billion, the lowest level since 2005, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said.

The global FDI flows represented only 1 percent of world GDP, their lowest level since 1999, the OECD said.

OECD's FDI figures echoed a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development earlier this year, which also found China became the largest FDI recipient in 2020.

China's appeal to foreign investment has extended into 2021, as the Chinese economy sustained positive performance in the first quarter, and foreign companies expected a promising future in the country.

A recent survey by the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) shows that 96.4 percent of foreign-invested enterprises are optimistic about their business prospects in China.

The figure represents a 2.1 percentage-point increase compared with the beginning of the year, the survey of over 3,200 foreign-funded firms said.

MOC data also showed FDI into the Chinese mainland surged by 39.9 percent year-on-year in actual use to 302.47 billion yuan (about $46.74 billion) in the first quarter.

Liu Xiangdong, a researcher with the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, attributed the robust first-quarter FDI growth to a low base last year, sound economic fundamentals, and increasing attractiveness to foreign capital.

Considering the short-term low base and uncertainties ahead, the high growth rate of China's FDI may not sustain, said Liu. 'Yet China will remain attractive to foreign investors as the country continues to push forward reform and opening-up.'

Looking ahead, China has made great efforts to lure more global investors to its massive domestic market by widening market access and improving the business environment.

In January, a revised industry catalog that opens up more sectors for foreign investors came into effect, encouraging more foreign capital to pump into high-end manufacturing.

Other measures included further implementing the pre-establishment national treatment plus negative list management system, accelerating the implementation of salient foreign-funded projects, and strengthening protection for foreign investment.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 11:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:29aU.S. Treasury's Yellen tamps down inflation fears over Biden plan - interview
RE
09:00aBlow-out U.S. earnings suggest market has room to run
RE
08:15aTruckers Expect U.S. Transport Capacity Crunch to Persist
DJ
07:53aIraqi oil minister says Karbala refinery to start in Sept 2022 -news agency
RE
07:53aAFRICAN UNION  : 5th High Level Tax Policy Dialogue
PU
07:34aUAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis - preliminary data
RE
07:33aUAE's flydubai reports $194 million loss for 2020
RE
07:15aFor China's Small Businesses, Life Is Still Far From Normal
DJ
07:03aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Global investors flock to China amid improved business environment
PU
06:57aG7 to look at rapid response mechanism against Russian 'propaganda', UK's Raab says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says U.S. economy's unexpected strength benefits Berkshire
2Berkshire shareholders reject climate change, diversity proposals that Buffett opposed
3Berkshire defends $8 billion Texas power proposal to combat blackouts
4Buffett and Munger heap criticism on Robinhood for casino-like atmosphere
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa offers more than 100 holiday destinations this summer

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ