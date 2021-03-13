Central People Government of People Re : New freight train route linking China's Guangxi, Kazakhstan opens

Log in
New freight train route linking China's Guangxi, Kazakhstan opens

03/13/2021 | 08:59pm EST
NANNING - A new route of the China-Europe freight train service linking South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region and Kazakhstan opened on March 13 with a train departing from Guangxi.

The newly opened route of 5,031 km connects Guangxi's capital Nanning and Kazakhstan's Nursultan with a stop in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi province, according to the Nanning International Railway Port.

The train, loaded with 49 containers of heavy-duty machinery, is expected to run 13 days before reaching Nursultan.

Before the route started operation, it took around 45 days for machinery to arrive in Kazakhstan by road transportation, according to the Guangxi Construction Engineering Group Construction Machinery Manufacturing Co Ltd, manufacturer of the machinery.

The new route is of great significance to promote Nanning's role in the Belt and Road Initiative and drive the industrial development of surrounding areas, said Zhou Sitong, a manager with the China Railway Nanning Group Co Ltd.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 00:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
