Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier eyes further China-CEEC cooperation

Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua attended the opening ceremony of the second China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang province, on June 8, 2021.
Hu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, read President Xi Jinping's letter at the ceremony.
The China-CEEC bilateral trade volume outstripped $100 billion in 2020, and cooperation between both sides is rising with great momentum, as CEE countries are moving up the ladder in Asia-Europe interconnectivity.
With broader prospects ahead at a new stage for quality and upgraded China-CEEC cooperation, Hu said, China is willing to jointly confront the COVID-19 epidemic, construct the Belt and Road Initiative, optimize and upgrade cooperation, and deepen reciprocal collaboration in investment for further achievements.
While attending the opening ceremony of the sixth meeting of China-CEEC chamber of commerce, Hu affirmed the chamber's laudable role as a go-between for enterprise cooperation and encouraged it to offer better services.
