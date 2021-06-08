Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier eyes further China-CEEC cooperation

06/08/2021 | 11:43pm EDT
Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua attended the opening ceremony of the second China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang province, on June 8, 2021.

Hu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, read President Xi Jinping's letter at the ceremony.

The China-CEEC bilateral trade volume outstripped $100 billion in 2020, and cooperation between both sides is rising with great momentum, as CEE countries are moving up the ladder in Asia-Europe interconnectivity.

With broader prospects ahead at a new stage for quality and upgraded China-CEEC cooperation, Hu said, China is willing to jointly confront the COVID-19 epidemic, construct the Belt and Road Initiative, optimize and upgrade cooperation, and deepen reciprocal collaboration in investment for further achievements.

While attending the opening ceremony of the sixth meeting of China-CEEC chamber of commerce, Hu affirmed the chamber's laudable role as a go-between for enterprise cooperation and encouraged it to offer better services.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 03:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS