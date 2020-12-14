CENTRAL BANK of SOLOMON ISLANDS

Article 19/2020 Monday 14th December 2021

Central Province: More focus on Micro Insurance

By CBSI Media

There should be more focus on developing micro-insurance products that can cater for the needs of rural Solomon Islands.

This was the collective sentiment shared by the people of Central Province during a recent insurance workshop program held at Tulagi.

The program which included the participation of Central Province Premiere, Hon. Stanley Manetiva, his Provincial Executive members, along with key stakeholders and community reps/leaders, was conducted by the Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI) and the Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MOFT).

CBSI and MOFT were in the former capital on the 1st December, 2020, to conduct the on-goingnation-wide consultation program mainly to obtain feedback required for the review of a policy paper. The policy paper is the document that will be used in drafting the new insurance bill, which is envisaged to be tabled in parliament by mid to late 2021 next year.

CBSI Governor Dr. Luke Forau was again at the forefront of this trip, leading the team to Tulagi and using the opportunity to encourage attendees to participate fully in the process.

Governor Forau explained that he wanted to see and experience himself the province level in terms of their state and economic well-being. He said he wanted to join in the discussions and be part of the contributions with the participants.

"As in similar consultations in other provinces that I've been to, my presence here is an indication that the Bank takes the views of our people in the provinces seriously", Governor Forau explained.

The discussions brought about a variety of issues as highlighted from the participants.

They contributed on many different aspects of the policy review component, from the governance side to the implementation stage of the policy.

The participants provided their take on the insurance sector with some sharing their own experiences about insurance issues faced in the past. Other contributors highlighted some long past grievances relating to the now disbanded Blue Shields Insurance and Solomon Mutual Insurance (SMI) operations of the 90's and early 2000's.