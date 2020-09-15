Log in
Central Sanitary Supply Joins Individual FoodService

09/15/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Individual FoodService (“IFS”), a leading distributor of foodservice disposables and janitorial & sanitation (“JanSan”) products, has announced that it has acquired Central Sanitary Supply (“Central”), a leader in the distribution of janitorial, cleaning and facility supplies headquartered in Modesto, California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands IFS’ sales presence and distribution capabilities throughout California and Nevada, and strengthens its JanSan proposition and product reach. Additionally, Central’s clients now have access to IFS’ complete portfolio of foodservice disposables, packaging, and dry and canned goods.

“I am pleased to welcome Dave, Chris, Katie and the rest of the outstanding team at Central to IFS. Central fits well with our strategy of expanding our product portfolio and distribution reach across the Western United States. We are excited to partner with such a great company,” said Kenneth Sweder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of IFS. Sweder continued, “This is our second acquisition in 7 months, and we continue to make excellent progress building our teams and opening new locations. We remain acquisitive and committed to building the most customer and operator centric growth platform in our industry.”

“The combined organization creates a powerful and unique offering to the marketplace,” commented Dave Martini, principal owner and President of Central, who will continue to lead and operate Central Sanitary Supply along with the existing team. Martini continued, “We are thrilled to be part of a larger family of amazing co-workers. Our unified vision for continued growth and a world class customer experience is exciting as we begin a new chapter together.”

About Central Sanitary Supply Company

Founded in 1956, Central Sanitary Supply is an innovative distributor of janitorial, cleaning and facility supplies in the West. Central offers over 10,000 products representing the leading manufactures in the industry. Central is headquartered in Modesto, CA with distribution centers in California and Nevada. For more information on Central Sanitary Supply Company, please visit www.centralsanitary.com.

About IFS

Located in Bell, CA, Individual FoodService distributes paper, plastic, packaging, food, janitorial and sanitation products to independent restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality establishments, schools, universities, government institutions, wholesalers, food processors and foodservice management institutions. Since its early beginnings as one of the first Dixie cup distributors in Southern California, IFS has grown to become one of the largest distributors in the Southwest United States due to its broad and unique array of goods, rapid fulfilment, comprehensive industry expertise and product knowledge, and exceptional focus on the customer. For more information on IFS, please visit www.individualfoodservice.com.


© Business Wire 2020
