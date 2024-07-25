By Joshua Kirby

Manufacturing activity in the central U.S. declined more sharply in July, though firms remained upbeat about the future, according to a monthly survey.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said Thursday that the Tenth District manufacturing survey's composite index dropped to minus 13 this month from minus eight in June. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the index to tick up to minus six.

The Kansas City Fed survey measures manufacturing activity in the western third of Missouri, all of Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming, and the northern half of New Mexico.

All of the components that make up the composite index were negative, with the exception of prices paid, demonstrating the continued inflationary pressures squeezing firms. Shipments and new orders, key gauges of output and demand, both worsened from a month earlier.

Nevertheless, firms continued to set out a broadly positive view of conditions over the coming six months, including for production, orders and shipments.

Slowing orders over the summer should be redressed in the fall, one respondent to the survey said.

