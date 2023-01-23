Central bank policymaker quits to fight Israel's judicial overhaul

JERUSALEM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A member of the Bank of
Israel's Monetary Committee has quit in order to fight the new
right-wing government's contested plan to overhaul the
judiciary, Calcalist newspaper reported on Monday.
The proposed reforms, which Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu casts as reining in Supreme Court overreach but
critics fear will undermine democracy, have sparked a stormy
debate, with weekly protests spreading across Israel.
"I feel that I cannot sit and discuss whether to raise the
interest rate by a quarter of a percent or half a percent while
Israeli democracy is in danger," Moshe Hazan, a Tel Aviv
University economics professor, told Calcalist.
The Bank of Israel confirmed that Hazan had resigned on
Sunday from the six-member Monetary Committee, after serving
since 2017.
The monetary panel sets the central bank's benchmark
interest rate, and has been raising rates sharply to combat high
inflation. "The government's plans could hurt the independence
of the judiciary and civil service and this will heavily damage
Israel's democracy and economy," Hazan said.
The Bank of Israel said Hazan had informed Netanyahu that he
was leaving the committee in order to "take part in
public-political activity". The Monetary Committee would
continue with just five members, it said. Reuters could not
immediately reach Hazan for comment.
In an interview with Israeli national public broadcaster KAN
on Monday, Hazan said the proposed reforms would cause lasting
damage to the economy.
“People who have the ability to pick up and go to other
countries that are easier to live in will simply leave, what we
call brain drain, that’s going to be a hard blow to the market,”
Hazan said.
The judicial reforms, which have yet to be written into law,
would tighten political control over judicial appointments and
limit the Supreme Court's powers to overturn government
decisions or Knesset laws.
Critics say that risks undermining minority rights, could
foster corruption and scare away investors.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges he denies,
has dismissed the street protests as a refusal by leftists to
accept the results of last November's election, which produced
one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin has said that the reforms are
meant to restore balance between the judiciary, legislative and
executive branches.
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by
Susan Fenton)