Central banker Lowe does not expect recession in Australia

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Australia's most senior central
banker does not expect the country to slip into a recession as
it tackles high inflation, he told an event in Zurich on Friday.
"There's a huge amount of resilience in the Australian
economy," Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe
said. "I'm not expecting there to be a recession, but we are on
a narrow path back to low inflation."
"There is a path for inflation to come down without too much
pain, but it's a narrow path," he said.
