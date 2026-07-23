The rebound in oil prices since the start of the month has revived inflation fears and put central bankers back under pressure. Today, it is the ECB's turn to announce its decision. At the same time, the earnings season is gathering pace. Last night, Alphabet and Tesla failed to win over investors.

Three weeks ago, central bankers from around the world gathered in Sintra, Portugal, for the ECB's annual forum. Not a bad place to discuss monetary policy. Besides the pleasure of spending time with fellow central banking experts, they also had good reason to be cheerful. The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran had brought oil prices back to their pre-crisis levels.

That backdrop raised hopes of a rapid decline in inflation. The June figures appeared to support that view, with inflation slowing more sharply than expected in both Europe and the United States.

But we all know what happened next. Hostilities between the United States and Iran resumed, and oil prices have continued to climb throughout July. This morning, Brent crude is trading at $96 a barrel after a twelfth consecutive night of US strikes on Iran and the first attacks in the Red Sea claimed by the Houthis. The group said it had targeted two Saudi oil tankers.

The problem for central bankers is that inflationary pressure probably extends well beyond energy. Take artificial intelligence. The huge sums being invested are creating bottlenecks and giving some companies greater scope to raise prices. Memory chips have repeatedly been in the spotlight in recent months. This week, Reuters reported that TSMC is expected to increase its manufacturing prices by as much as 10%. Those increases are then passed along the entire supply chain. Apple has already announced price rises for its MacBooks and iPads. Microsoft is set to raise the price of its Xbox consoles by between $100 and $150.

This is why the debate over further interest-rate increases remains so prominent, and why it never disappeared even when oil prices fell. This afternoon, the ECB opens the July round of central bank meetings. No change is expected, with economists instead forecasting a rate rise in September.

But expectations could shift several times before then. Two months is an eternity in financial markets. By September, Donald Trump could have brokered a ceasefire with Iran, or opted for further escalation. He could impose another round of tariffs on the rest of the world. He might even decide to build a boules court in the White House gardens. Each of these scenarios could alter the inflation outlook, although admittedly the last one would have only a negligible impact, unless the whole of America suddenly developed a passion for the game, and therefore overturn all our projections for the future path of Federal Reserve and ECB interest rates.

Against this backdrop, bond yields are at their highest levels of the year. The US 10-year yield is above 4.6%, its German counterpart is close to 3.2%, and the French 10-year remains around 4%.

Yet this high-rate environment is not unsettling equity markets. It is a point we make regularly in this column, always with the same conclusion: as long as corporate earnings momentum remains this strong, interest rates are not a major concern.

So far, second-quarter results have been fairly solid. Even so, Alphabet's figures last night did not appear to impress investors. Bloomberg journalists often use a line I like to quote: you can learn one thing from an earnings release and something else from the market's reaction. What the results tell us is that growth is extremely strong, with revenue at the cloud division surging by 82%. That marks a notable acceleration from the previous quarter, is well above consensus expectations, and it is difficult to overstate how extraordinary such figures are for a company already valued at more than $4 trillion.

What the market reaction tells us, with the shares down 3% in after-hours trading, is that this was not enough to dispel concerns over the hyperscalers' vast spending plans. Yesterday, Alphabet raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast yet again, to a range of $195 billion to $205 billion. At Tesla, results were weighed down by the combined effect of accelerating investment spending and a decline in the average selling price of its vehicles.

And because the spending of America's technology giants ultimately flows through to Asian chipmakers, Asia-Pacific markets are trading higher this morning, with the KOSPI posting a particularly strong gain. Today's session will be dominated by a long list of earnings releases, starting with Nestlé, Roche and TotalEnergies this morning. This evening, attention will turn to Intel and SAP.

Today's economic highlights:

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