Three weeks ago, central bankers from around the world gathered in Sintra, Portugal, for the ECB's annual forum. Not a bad place to discuss monetary policy. Besides the pleasure of spending time with fellow central banking experts, they also had good reason to be cheerful. The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran had brought oil prices back to their pre-crisis levels.
That backdrop raised hopes of a rapid decline in inflation. The June figures appeared to support that view, with inflation slowing more sharply than expected in both Europe and the United States.
But we all know what happened next. Hostilities between the United States and Iran resumed, and oil prices have continued to climb throughout July. This morning, Brent crude is trading at $96 a barrel after a twelfth consecutive night of US strikes on Iran and the first attacks in the Red Sea claimed by the Houthis. The group said it had targeted two Saudi oil tankers.
The problem for central bankers is that inflationary pressure probably extends well beyond energy. Take artificial intelligence. The huge sums being invested are creating bottlenecks and giving some companies greater scope to raise prices. Memory chips have repeatedly been in the spotlight in recent months. This week, Reuters reported that TSMC is expected to increase its manufacturing prices by as much as 10%. Those increases are then passed along the entire supply chain. Apple has already announced price rises for its MacBooks and iPads. Microsoft is set to raise the price of its Xbox consoles by between $100 and $150.
This is why the debate over further interest-rate increases remains so prominent, and why it never disappeared even when oil prices fell. This afternoon, the ECB opens the July round of central bank meetings. No change is expected, with economists instead forecasting a rate rise in September.
But expectations could shift several times before then. Two months is an eternity in financial markets. By September, Donald Trump could have brokered a ceasefire with Iran, or opted for further escalation. He could impose another round of tariffs on the rest of the world. He might even decide to build a boules court in the White House gardens. Each of these scenarios could alter the inflation outlook, although admittedly the last one would have only a negligible impact, unless the whole of America suddenly developed a passion for the game, and therefore overturn all our projections for the future path of Federal Reserve and ECB interest rates.
Against this backdrop, bond yields are at their highest levels of the year. The US 10-year yield is above 4.6%, its German counterpart is close to 3.2%, and the French 10-year remains around 4%.
Yet this high-rate environment is not unsettling equity markets. It is a point we make regularly in this column, always with the same conclusion: as long as corporate earnings momentum remains this strong, interest rates are not a major concern.
So far, second-quarter results have been fairly solid. Even so, Alphabet's figures last night did not appear to impress investors. Bloomberg journalists often use a line I like to quote: you can learn one thing from an earnings release and something else from the market's reaction. What the results tell us is that growth is extremely strong, with revenue at the cloud division surging by 82%. That marks a notable acceleration from the previous quarter, is well above consensus expectations, and it is difficult to overstate how extraordinary such figures are for a company already valued at more than $4 trillion.
What the market reaction tells us, with the shares down 3% in after-hours trading, is that this was not enough to dispel concerns over the hyperscalers' vast spending plans. Yesterday, Alphabet raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast yet again, to a range of $195 billion to $205 billion. At Tesla, results were weighed down by the combined effect of accelerating investment spending and a decline in the average selling price of its vehicles.
And because the spending of America's technology giants ultimately flows through to Asian chipmakers, Asia-Pacific markets are trading higher this morning, with the KOSPI posting a particularly strong gain. Today's session will be dominated by a long list of earnings releases, starting with Nestlé, Roche and TotalEnergies this morning. This evening, attention will turn to Intel and SAP.
Today's economic highlights:
- GBP / USD: 1.339
- Gold: 4,126.49
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 95.94
- United States 10 years: 4.66%
- BITCOIN: 65,644.6
In corporate news:
In the UK:
- GSK wins FDA approval for Jideytro, its first lung cancer medicine.
- BT Group is on track to meet its connection targets and has confirmed its full-year guidance.
- Segro confirms that it has received a possible offer and extends the put-up-or-shut-up deadline.
- Centrica extends the operating lives of two UK nuclear power stations.
- easyJet reported lower third-quarter profit as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushed up costs.
- Ninety One extends its share buyback programme to Johannesburg-listed shares.
- Aston Martin secures GBP 550 million in debt financing.
- Main earnings of the day: RELX, Anglo American, BT Group, Airtel Africa, easyJet, Howden Joinery, AJ Bell, Morgan Sindall, Mitchells & Butlers, Volution, CVS, Jupiter Fund Management, The Brunner Investment Trust and Auction Technology.
In Europe:
- Moody's revises ASML's outlook to positive, citing the continued strengthening of its business and credit profile.
- Nestlé reports a decline in first-half attributable profit and sales.
- TotalEnergies posts adjusted net income of $9.8 billion for the second quarter of 2026 and raises its dividend to EUR 0.90 per share, up 5.9%.
- UBS opens a new wealth advisory hub in the United States.
- Airbus leads a Clean Aviation research initiative focused on hybrid-electric technologies.
- UniCredit closes a record first half, raises its profit target and guidance, and reiterates its confidence in its bid for Commerzbank after cancelling its share buyback.
- MPS receives early positive market feedback on Intesa's takeover offer.
- BNP Paribas beats estimates on the back of a boom in equity trading and a rebound in retail banking.
- STMicroelectronics' third-quarter revenue guidance falls slightly short of estimates despite a recovery in chip demand.
- Nokia posts higher first-half attributable profit and net sales, with adjusted results beating expectations.
- argenx reports a jump in second-quarter sales of Vyvgart.
- Main earnings of the day: Nestlé, TotalEnergies, SAP, UniCredit, BNP Paribas, STMicroelectronics, Nokia, argenx, Thales, Deutsche Börse, Poste Italiane, Givaudan, Repsol, Kuehne + Nagel International, Dassault Systèmes, BE Semiconductor Industries, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Bankinter, UPM-Kymmene, Eurofins Scientific, Carrefour, Getlink, Indra Sistemas, Stora Enso, Edenred, SFS, Gecina, Aalberts, flatexDEGIRO, Vidrala, Cofinimmo, Huhtamäki, Cembra Money Bank and Eurazeo.
In North America:
- Nvidia donates a supercomputer to a US military university.
- Sundar Pichai pushes back against claims that Google is losing ground in the artificial intelligence race.
- Alphabet posts second-quarter EPS of $9.11, compared with the FactSet estimate of $2.88, beats revenue expectations, doubles capital expenditure and raises its full-year capex forecast on the strength of its cloud business.
- Amazon is under investigation by a US Senate panel over alleged Chinese influence, according to Bloomberg.
- Tesla posts second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.33, missing the FactSet estimate of $0.53, as a rebound in deliveries is offset by weaker margins while Elon Musk shifts the company's focus towards robotics.
- Intel and AMD sign long-term server CPU agreements with Chinese customers as prices surge.
- Alibaba's AliExpress is hit with a EUR 550 million fine by the European Union.
- Texas Instruments posts higher second-quarter profit and revenue as sales increase.
- IBM posts second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.93 and cuts its annual revenue growth forecast as customers prioritise spending on AI infrastructure.
- Technology Minerals announces leadership changes.
- Canadian National drops its opposition to the Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger in exchange for expanded rail access, while the Surface Transportation Board grants unions' request for the disclosure of employment data.
- BlackRock declares a quarterly dividend of $5.73 per common share.
- Main earnings of the day: Intel, RTX, T-Mobile US, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Union Pacific, Lockheed Martin, Newmont, Blackstone, Freeport-McMoRan, Comcast, Norfolk Southern, Honeywell International, Digital Realty Trust, United Rentals, Comfort Systems USA, Nasdaq, Edwards Lifesciences, Ameriprise Financial, Waste Connections, PG&E, The Hartford Insurance, Huntington Bancshares and Roper Technologies.
In the rest of the world:
- KKR plans to gradually exit TSMC supplier LCY.
- Samsung launches three new foldable models featuring artificial intelligence.
- Bank of China issues CNY 30 billion in perpetual bonds.
- ICICI Bank sets initial guidance for its first US dollar bond in nearly nine years.
- An ASE Technology unit acquires machinery and equipment worth TWD 1.29 billion.
- Mitsui and Penske submit a non-binding proposal to acquire the publicly held shares of Penske Automotive.
- Macquarie posts higher first-quarter profit from commodities and global markets, as chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake announces that she will retire in November.
- Main earnings of the day: Hyundai Motor Company, Wal-Mart de México, Disco, Infosys, Adani Power, Samsung Biologics, KB Financial, WEG, Shinhan Financial
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Shell Plc: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from 44 to EUR 45.
- Legal & General Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 3.40 to GBP 3.22.
- M&G Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 3.40 to GBP 3.57.
- Hochschild Mining Plc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 8.20 to GBP 8.40.
- Amundi: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target raised from 83 to EUR 93.
- Norsk Hydro Asa: Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation d'achat avec un objectif de cours réduit de 116 à NOK 112.