Central banks' hopes for supply chain miracle may be dashed by China, Ukraine

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Global central banks hoping
that high inflation would ease through improving global supply
chains saw little relief through April as new coronavirus
lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine lengthened delivery
times and drove costs higher, new analyses from the New York
Federal Reserve and others indicates.
A global supply chain pressure index, released on Wednesday
by the New York Fed, rose in April after four months in which
supply troubles appeared to ease, a reversal that, if continued,
potentially means more persistent inflation even as central
banks move to control rising prices.
The April index, combining an array of statistics on global
transport costs, delivery times, and other data, "suggests that
the moderation we have observed in recent months has been
partially reversed, as lockdown measures in China and
geopolitical developments are putting further strains on
delivery times and transportation costs in China and the euro
area," a team of New York Fed economists wrote.
An Oxford Economics index of U.S. supply problems did ease
last month, but the improvement masked a drop-off in goods
arriving from China - a factor that helped relieve shortages in
the trucking industry.
A Morning Consult poll found large numbers of U.S. consumers
reported that either goods were unavailable or harder to find in
April, or that delivery times for products ordered online had
slowed. About 60% of grocery shoppers reported "difficulty
finding certain items," and 40% said deliveries of home
improvement goods had slowed, the poll https://go.morningconsult.com/rs/850-TAA-511/images/Supply-Chains-Inflation-Report-May-2022.pdf
showed.
"Supply chain conditions remained highly strained in April
... Challenges within logistics eased ... but we take this
reading with a grain of salt since the improvement was partly
artificial as China's lockdowns slowed trade flows at U.S. ports
and weighed on business activity," wrote Oren Klachkin, lead
U.S. economist at Oxford.
OUT OF WHACK
The Fed and other major central banks are already raising
interest rates or laying plans to do so in an effort to curb
inflation running far above the 2% target that has become the
norm for monetary policy in the world's major developed
economies.
The hope is to lower demand for goods and services, as
higher interest rates discourage homebuying and other major
purchases, and in doing so to "get supply and demand ... back
together," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.
The two have been out of whack throughout the pandemic,
particularly in the United States where trillions of dollars in
COVID-related federal spending and transfer payments left
households, firms, and local governments with money to use even
as world supply chains sputtered through waves of infections and
lockdowns - and now a war in Europe.
But policymakers are also hoping, as Powell said, to "give
the supply side a chance to catch up and a chance for inflation
to come down" of its own accord as goods begin to flow more
easily around the world.
How much and how fast that happens, however, has become both
more uncertain, and increasingly important to the pace of rate
hikes that central banks may need to impose and the ultimate
level of interest rates required to rein in inflation. The more
global supply remains constrained, the stricter central banks
may have to be in their efforts to curb demand, growth, and
potentially employment.
There are immediate concerns based on acute problems, a
shortage of truckers in Europe, for example, driven by Russia's
invasion of Ukraine.
"Shortages in Europe's transport sector may become more
severe because many Ukrainian and Russian drivers are no longer
available to work," Isabel Schnabel, a member of the European
Central Bank's executive board, said last week.
Over a longer time frame, the possibility of a more
regionalized world economy, cut into smaller geopolitical zones,
might mean a costly and long adjustment to a higher-price world.
"There is a real possibility that globalization will go into
reverse to some extent," Powell said. Even though local
industries would adapt over time, "it would be a very different
world" than the one which produced roughly 30 years in which
prices increased slowly on the whole.
The situation has thrown a particular focus on whether
China's strict COVID containment policies will be relaxed and,
if so, how fast the country's output of manufactured goods and
industrial products can recover.
China Beige Book, a data and analytics firm focused on the
country, said in a note last week that backlogs were likely to
worsen, potentially causing the Chinese economy to contract in
the second quarter of the year and possibly causing U.S.
inflation to rise rather than peak in coming weeks.
Noting that Chinese ports "are seeing near-historic levels
of backlog," the firm wrote that "if supply chain backlogs from
China cause a second wave of surging prices in the U.S. into
early summer, then the Fed will be completely pinned down in
terms of what it can do."
The lockdowns in China "look like they are impeding the
production and flow of goods and services, given how extensive
they are, and compounding supply chain difficulties that we have
had that have boosted prices," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen said on Wednesday at a news conference in Bonn, where she
will be meeting with top finance officials from the Group of
Seven leading developed economies.
"China's economic performance really has spillover impacts
on growth all around the world," Yellen added.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by
