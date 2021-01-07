Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central banks must arm up for next market upheaval, BoE's Hauser says

01/07/2021 | 09:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial markets are likely to be hit more frequently by the kind of upheaval unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic and central banks need new tools to deal with powerful investment firms which were at the heart of it, a Bank of England official said.

"Last year's COVID 'dash for cash' was a wake-up call as to the scale and urgency of this work," Andrew Hauser, the BoE's executive director for markets, said in a speech hosted by Reuters.

Non-bank companies, which include pension managers, money market funds and hedge funds, now account for about half of the world's financial assets.

They have helped savers and businesses as banks were in reined in by reforms after their risk-taking brought about the 2007-09 financial crisis.

But the non-banks failed to withstand the coronavirus shock last March and reforms are needed to prevent future liquidity problems from threatening the economy, Hauser said.

Central banks should consider a formal role as "market makers of last resort" - trading securities at times of financial panic - in return for tougher regulation of financial businesses other than banks, he said.

This would mirror the role of "lender of last resort" which the BoE provides to the heavily regulated banking sector.

(Editing by David Milliken)

By William Schomberg


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25aCentral banks must arm up for next market upheaval, BoE's Hauser says
RE
09:25aAnnual WEF meeting in Singapore moved back 12 days
RE
09:19aU.S. Trade Deficit Widened in November -- Update
DJ
09:11aU.S. trade deficit rises to more than 14-year high
RE
09:10aEXCLUSIVE : French IT firm Atos makes $10 billion DXC bid approach
RE
09:08aU.S. Trade Deficit Widened in November
DJ
09:00aDIGINEX : EQUOS launches Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Contracts
PU
09:00aCanada Trade Deficit Narrows in November to C$3.34 Billion
DJ
08:58aCanada trade deficit narrows to C$3.34 billion in November
RE
08:57aU.S. Jobless Claims Down 3K to 787K In Jan. 2 Week -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
3U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
5J SAINSBURY PLC : Britain's Sainsbury's raises profit outlook after stellar Christmas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ