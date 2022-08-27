Central banks must tighten policy even into a recession, ECB's Schnabel says

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 27 (Reuters) - Central banks around
the world risk losing public trust and must now act forcefully
to combat inflation, even if that drags their economies into a
recession, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel
said on Saturday.
Inflation is close to double-digit territory in many of the
world's top economies and any decline is likely to be slow,
keeping prices above central bank targets for years to come.
"Even if we enter a recession, we have little choice but to
continue the normalization path," Schnabel told the U.S. Federal
Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. "If there was a
de-anchoring of inflation expectations, the effect on the
economy would be even worse."
She also cautioned central banks against pausing on the
first sign of a potential turn in inflationary pressures.
Policymakers should instead signal their "strong determination"
to bring inflation back to target quickly, she said.
"If the public expects central banks to lower their guard in
the face of risks to economic growth – that is, if they abandon
their fight against inflation prematurely – then we risk seeing
a much sharper correction down the road," Schnabel added.
She argued that the risk is rising that longer-term
inflation expectations move above the bank's target, or
"de-anchor," and surveys now suggest that inflation is denting
public trust in central banks.
"Both the likelihood and the cost of current high inflation
becoming entrenched in expectations are uncomfortably high,"
Schnabel said. "In this environment, central banks need to act
forcefully."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Howard Schneider;
Editing by Bill Berkrot)