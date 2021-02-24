Central banks say no tapering. Markets aren't buying it

* Fed's Powell says may take over 3 years to hit inflation
aim
* UST yields keep rising, 10-year yields above 1.4%
* ECB uneasy with yield rise, Japan yields above BOJ target
LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Central bankers worldwide have
been unequivocal: There are no plans to cut back on
money-printing any time soon, let alone raise interest rates.
Markets don't seem to be buying it.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose on Wednesday to one-year
highs above 1.4%, extending this year's near 50
basis-point jump that has dragged up sovereign borrowing costs
in Europe, Japan and elsewhere.
The reckoning is that the spending step-up by U.S. President
Joe Biden's administration and post-vaccine economic reopening
will fuel a global growth-inflation rebound, forcing central
banks to "taper" or withdraw stimulus ahead of schedule.
A brighter outlook may indeed justify higher yields. But
what has started to spook markets is a sudden move up in
so-called real yields, or returns in excess of inflation. That
shift can tighten financial conditions, suck cash from stock
markets and in general, hamper the recovery.
It's spooking policymakers, too. From the Federal Reserve's
Jerome Powell to New Zealand's Adrian Orr, many have weighed in
this week to stress policy will remain loose for some time.
But the mantra they have chanted for years seems now to be
falling on deaf ears.
Powell, the world's most powerful central banker, knocked
yields just a couple of bps lower even after commenting that the
inflation target was more than three years away.
Euro zone yields only briefly heeded European Central Bank
chief Christine Lagarde's warning on Monday that the bank was
"closely monitoring" the recent rise in yields.
The reason, according to ING Bank is that markets are
pricing "with an increasing degree of conviction" the end of
ultra-easy policies.
"Market confidence in the strength of the U.S. recovery is
so strong and widespread that the tapering boat has sailed
already," they said, predicting "tapering" to happen by the end
of 2021, earlier than the early 2022 predicted by Fed surveys.
"We expect consensus is converging to our view," they added.
Money markets show investors expect a Fed rate rise next
year; some bet on an even earlier move. Euro-dollar futures
suggest a roughly 64% chance of a 25 basis-point rate hike by
the end of 2022. A week ago it was seen at 52%.
If travel, dining out and shopping fully resume in coming
months, it could unleash trillions of dollars in pent-up savings
worldwide. Just in the United States, personal savings totaled
$2.38 trillion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in December,
higher than at any time before the pandemic.
That makes it an inflection point of sorts for the economy,
according to April LaRusse, head of fixed income investment
specialists at Insight Investment. At times like this, even
strong forward guidance can fall flat, she said.
"Markets hear central bankers saying 'Stop it, markets, you
are going too far', but they are worrying central banks might
change their mind as new data emerges," LaRusse said.
"Markets are saying: 'Yes, we believe what you are saying,
but conditions could change and could necessitate a change of
policy'."
ELSEWHERE
It's a similar picture elsewhere.
In New Zealand, Orr's highlighting of potential downside
risks to the economy contrasted with the buoyant picture painted
by data.
Bond yields shrugged off his comments to hit 11-month highs.
More importantly, overnight index swaps (OIS), instruments
allowing traders to lock in future interest rates, have started
pricing a small possibility of an end-2021 rate hike
.
Not long ago it was seen cutting rates below 0%.
BNY Mellon noted across-the-board rises in one-year forward
inflation swaps -- essentially gauges of future inflation --
from Canada to Australia.
"Risks are now more toward further removal of easing
prospects," they added.
There is of course the possibility that the pledges to keep
policy ultra-loose in the face of recovering growth only fan
inflation expectations further. So, could markets force central
banks to act rather than just jawboning?
Here the Fed faces less of a dilemma than its peers.
Japan's 10-year yields are near the highest since late 2018
at 0.12%, posing credibility issues for a central
bank that aims to hold yields around 0%.
The ECB too, already struggling to lift growth and
inflation, may have to step up bond purchases under its
emergency asset-purchase programme to combat rising yields.
"At the moment it's a tension between markets and central
banks rather than a conflict, though that might come," said
Jacob Nell, head of European economics at Morgan Stanley.
"The attitude of the Fed is that if markets think growth is
stronger than we do then that's fine, it will help growth and
inflation expectations. So the Fed won't fight the market -- it
just doesn't believe it."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)