Central banks still U.S. bond buyers - but FX campaigns may jar: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct 11 (Reuters) - An apparent rundown of
global foreign exchange reserves this year is just a mirage
related to U.S. dollar strength - but the real thing may yet
materialize and pack another punch for the ailing U.S. bond
market.
The narrative around a reserves rundown has gained traction
but doesn't bear closer scrutiny. Reserve managers, overall,
have been net buyers of Treasuries this year, for example.
It is true that an increasing number of central banks are
intervening in the currency market to sell dollars, and the
nominal value of their FX reserves and U.S. Treasury holdings
has declined.
But the aggregate fall has been mostly driven by valuation
effects. In the case of Treasuries, it has been entirely due to
plummeting prices.
The latest available Treasury International Capital (TIC)
data show that the nominal value of overseas official holdings
of Treasuries stood at $3.709 trillion in July, down from $3.913
trillion last December.
That nominal fall of $204 billion is on course to be the
biggest annual decline since 2016, and second-largest ever.
But research by Fed economists Carol Bertaut and Ruth
Judson, who help compile and present the TIC data, is
instructive. Their models published earlier this year estimate
monthly flows net of valuation effects.
Their analysis shows that valuation effects account for a
near-$270 billion decline in total holdings this year, and that
central banks actually purchased almost $65 billion of U.S.
Treasuries in the first seven months of this year.
They were net buyers in five months, and sellers in April
and May.
"Official holdings are falling, but not because central
banks are selling. So far this year, it has been down to
valuation effects," said Frank Warnock, professor at the
University of Virginia and senior research advisor to the Fed.
"But we don't know what's going to happen in the coming
months," he added.
INTERVENTION TENSION
Central banks across Asia and Latin America, most notably
the Bank of Japan, have recently intervened directly in the FX
market selling dollars for local currency. This may have
involved selling U.S. Treasuries.
But Bertaut and Judson's calculations call into question
some of the more frenzied market chatter in recent weeks that
the soar-away dollar could force central banks to bump U.S.
bonds for FX intervention purposes.
They are as accurate an interpretation as any of the ebb and
flow of central bank demand for Treasuries. The estimated $270
billion valuation change reflects a 7% fall from end-2021
holdings, which is broadly in line with the 7.5% slide in Bank
of America's aggregate U.S. Treasuries index over the period.
Central banks bought into that downturn but it is unclear
whether that continued through August and September, when the
BofA Treasuries index lost another 6% and central banks' FX
intervention picked up pace.
Partial custodial data from the New York Fed suggests there
was net selling in August and September.
The fear is that FX intervention involves selling
Treasuries, opening up a potentially serious 'doom loop': yields
rise, making the dollar more attractive, pushing the dollar
higher, forcing central banks to intervene again and in greater
size.
We're not at that stage yet, however.
"Only a handful of countries appear to be actually
intervening in the foreign exchange market by selling
Treasuries," says Marc Chandler, head of FX strategy at
Bannockburn Global and a veteran FX reserves watcher.
Until the next few TIC reports are released - August data is
out on Oct. 18 - we can only speculate. China and Japan, the
world's biggest holders of FX reserves, have released September
reserves data but neither give a breakdown of currency or asset
composition.
The nominal value of China's FX reserves stood at $3.029
trillion in September, the lowest since March 2017. Since July,
the last month of official TIC data, they dipped $75 billion, or
2.4%.
Japan's reserves fell to $1.238 trillion in September, also
the lowest in five and a half years. They were down some $85
billion, or 6.4%, since July. In nominal terms.
It must be noted, however, that the dollar's broad value
rose 6% over those two months, while the BofA Treasuries index
fell 6%. These are two powerful valuation shifts that could
distort the figures in a big way.
Steve Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank in
London, warns that official sector sales of Treasuries could
ultimately necessitate counter action from the Fed and others.
"There is a growing danger that dollar strength and
substantial currency intervention will serve to make global
monetary conditions too tight," he wrote on Monday.
(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrea Ricci)