News  >  Companies

Latest News
Central government borrowing strategy 2021

12/21/2020 | 11:31am EST
Central government borrowing strategy 2021
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Government Debt
Type Government Debt
Year 2020
Published 21 December 2020
The target for sales of domestic government bonds is kr. 125 billion. Issuance will be focused in the 2-year and 10-year nominal bonds. On 20 January, a new 10-year bond with maturity in 2031 will be opened. A new 2-year bond with maturity in 2024 will also be opened in the 1st half of the year. The target for sales of domestic T-bills is kr. 60 billion, and the outstanding amount of commercial papers will be reduced in 2021 as the temporary Covid-19 measures are phased out.
Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 16:30:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ