Central government borrowing strategy 2021

Authors Danmarks Nationalbank Subject Government Debt Type Government Debt Year 2020 Published 21 December 2020

The target for sales of domestic government bonds is kr. 125 billion. Issuance will be focused in the 2-year and 10-year nominal bonds. On 20 January, a new 10-year bond with maturity in 2031 will be opened. A new 2-year bond with maturity in 2024 will also be opened in the 1st half of the year. The target for sales of domestic T-bills is kr. 60 billion, and the outstanding amount of commercial papers will be reduced in 2021 as the temporary Covid-19 measures are phased out.

