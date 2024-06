BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - The European People's Party (EPP) was in the lead with 181 seats in elections for the European Parliament, preliminary results showed on Sunday.

The EPP was followed by the Socialists and Democrats party (S&D) which had 135 seats. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Jan Strupczewski, writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Alexander Smith)