Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Centre secures approval for export of Indian mangoes to USA this season



As per estimates, the export of mangoes in 2022, may surpass the that of 2019-20



The USDA approval to boost export of mangoes from the North East of India



3,000 MT mangoes exported to USA from 2017-2020

Posted On: 11 JAN 2022 4:36PM by PIB Delhi

The Central Government has secured the approval of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for export of Indian mangoes to USA in the new season. Consumers in the United States (US) would now have access to excellent quality mangoes from India.

The export of Indian mangoes has been restricted by the USA since 2020 as USDA inspectors were unable to visit India for inspection of irradiation facility due restrictions imposed on international travel because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, in pursuant to the 12th India - USA Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting held on November 23, 2021, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have signed a framework agreement for implementing the 2 Vs 2 Agri market access issues.

Under the agreement, India and the US would follow joint protocol on irradiation for India's mango exports and pomegranate exports to the US and import of cherries and Alfalfa hay from the US.

A revised work plan has been worked out, including phase-wise transfer of oversight of preclearance of Irradiation treatment to India as agreed upon between both the countries.

As part of the mutual agreement, India will be able to export mangoes to the USA in the mango season commencing with the Alphonso variety of mangoes by March onwards. Notably, there is a huge acceptance and consumer preference of Indian mangoes in the USA as India had exported 800 Metric Tonnes (MTs) of mangoes to the USA in 2017-18 and the export value of the fruit was USD 2.75 Million.

Similarly, in 2018-19, 951 MT mangoes of USD 3.63 Million were exported to USA and 1,095 MT of USD 4.35 Million of mangoes were export to USA in 2019-20.

As per estimates received from the exporters, the export of mangoes in 2022, may surpass the figures of 2019-20.

The USDA approval would pave the way for exports from traditional mango production belts such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) said that this would also provide an opportunity for the export of other delicious varieties of mangoes from North and East India such as Langra, Chausa, Dushehri, Fazli, etc from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

The pomegranate exports from April 2022. Exports of Alfalfa hay and cherries from the USA will begin in April 2022.

************

PK/MS

(Release ID: 1789120)

Visitor Counter : 14