Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Centro Acquires AI-Driven Search Advertising and Marketing Intelligence Platform QuanticMind

02/24/2021 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strengthens Robotic Process Automation in Basis, Centro’s Omnichannel Ad Management Platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro (www.centro.net), a global provider of enterprise automation technology, announced the acquisition of QuanticMind (https://quanticmind.com), a developer of predictive advertising technology for digital channels. QuanticMind’s martech platform utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to unify and analyze data, which powers its software for search, keyword bid management, and marketing intelligence visualization.

Basis, Centro’s flagship automation platform for marketers, is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform, and the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, connected TV (CTV), search, and social campaigns. It delivers robotic process automation to omnichannel advertising and media workflow. Integrating QuanticMind strengthens Basis by providing:

  • A paid search ad platform utilizing predictive analytics algorithms for keyword bid management optimization on search engines, shopping, and retail sites.
  • A marketing intelligence platform for consolidating disparate data sources into easily accessible dashboards and visualizations.
  • A customer data platform (CDP) that enables ID resolution by unifying and centralizing customer data.

“Centro is far ahead in building for marketers the most comprehensive omnichannel digital advertising platform. QuanticMind drives our vision by enabling us to weave PPC and search advertising seamlessly alongside all other digital capabilities,” Shawn Riegsecker, CEO of Centro. “Embedding QuanticMind’s best-in-class data science, AI-driven algorithms, and SEM software with the proven benefits of workflow automation and programmatic advertising in Basis takes us one step further to completing our vision of a singular, unified platform helping advertising agencies and marketers save time, money and resources by eliminating data and process silos through improved organization and automation of critical functions.”

Basis is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering with fully-integrated essential elements for marketers: media governance through workflow automation tools, programmatic advertising through its top user-rated demand side platform (DSP), and business intelligence through a data analytics engine. More than 500 agencies and marketers have implemented Basis since its launch in 2018 with more than $1.5 billion in digital ad spend being facilitated through it. Learn more at: https://www.centro.net/solutions/basis.

QuanticMind originated in 2011 with an intelligent keyword bid-management platform, which ingests data from disparate marketing tools generating improved search and PPC performance using proprietary machine learning to optimize marketing performance. Centro is infusing it with additional resources to continue development, innovation and support for its customers.

QuanticMind was represented by investment bank Nfluence Partners. QuanticMind’s 30 employees are now part of Centro’s renowned workplace culture. Centro’s 700 team members across 44 offices cover North America, South America and Europe. As Centro integrates systems, adds capabilities and improves features, it is continuing to grow with plans to hire more than 150 new team members across its product, engineering, data science, operations and sales teams. Explore careers at: https://www.centro.net/company/careers.

About Centro
Centro (https://www.centro.net) is a provider of ERP and automation software for digital advertising teams and organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It streamlines business operations and optimizes advertising performance by enabling marketers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, advanced TV, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 44 offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:
Anthony Loredo
917-573-4157
anthony.loredo@centro.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0c5870c-9f60-4340-99f9-6b11d8e479ea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25eb36ba-6300-45b7-a5c8-71165844685f

A video accompanying this announcement is available at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8accf775-5a55-4c63-8904-ab047138f82e


Primary Logo

Shawn Riegsecker, CEO of Centro

“Centro is far ahead in building for marketers the most comprehensive omnichannel digital advertising platform. QuanticMind drives our vision by enabling us to weave PPC and search advertising seamlessly alongside all other digital capabilities,” Shawn Riegsecker, CEO of Centro.
QuanticMind acquisition

Centro, a global provider of enterprise automation technology, announced the acquisition of QuanticMind, a developer of predictive advertising technology for digital channels.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:14pSNCF Group 2020 Annual Results
BU
12:13pByteDance names new global head of R&D at TikTok - sources
RE
12:13pMarking Second Year of Costa Rica's National Decarbonization Plan, Secretary-General's Message Urges All Countries to Turn Net-Zero Emissions Pledges into Concrete Action
PU
12:13pFREENET : reports successful 2020, with postpaid and waipu.tv repeating strong growth in Q4, and provides optimistic outlook for 2021
PU
12:13pPasco Middle School Hosts School and District Leaders from Across the U.S. to Showcase Cambridge International Program
PR
12:12pCLASQUIN : Q4 2020: Strong Upturn in Business Volumes and Gross Profit
BU
12:12pDR MANOLA : cosmetic surgery procedures increased during pandemic
GL
12:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher as Powell Testifies
DJ
12:10pPRA HEALTH SCIENCES ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of PRAH and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
12:09pOil rises after data shows slump in U.S. output amid Texas freeze
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Investors jolted by sinking Bitcoin, Tesla and other..
2HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. : HYLIION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Ark adds $171 million Tesla shares as short bets on ETF soar
4Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order
5BARCLAYS PLC : UK's Lloyds targets wealth push and office cuts after profit drop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ