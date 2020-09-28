Log in
Centro Positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech

09/28/2020 | 09:26am EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro (https://www.centro.net), a global provider of advertising technology, announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Challenger’ in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech. According to Gartner in its report, “Challengers in this Magic Quadrant perform as well as (or better than) Leaders but tend to focus more narrowly on certain channels, strategies or nonenterprise buyer profiles. Challengers are positioned close to the Leaders Quadrant and, in many cases, their specialization is an advantage to some buyers.” The report further states that, “Gartner analysts evaluate vendors on the quality and efficacy of the processes, systems, methods or procedures that enable technology provider performance to be competitive, efficient and effective, and to positively impact revenue, retention and reputation within Gartner’s view of the market.”

According to the report, “Gartner defines the Ad Tech market as technology for managing digital advertising across channels, including display, video, over-the-top/connected TV (OTT/CTV), mobile, social and search with functions for targeting, campaign design, media buying, analysis, optimization and automation.” Gartner provides the following definition, “Magic Quadrants offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provide insight into a market’s direction, maturity and participants.”

“We believe Centro’s position in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech reflects how we prioritize the needs of digital marketers,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Centro. “Agencies and advertisers value how our Basis platform seamlessly combines ad orchestration, programmatic capabilities, team collaboration, and wide-views of operations.”

The 14 Ad Tech companies were evaluated on the Ability to Execute and Complete of Vision by Gartner analysts Andrew Frank, Lizzy Foo Kune and Eric Schmitt in the report. The Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech is available to Gartner customers here: https://www.gartner.com/doc/3990727.

Centro’s Basis is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform, and is the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns. There are 500 agencies and advertisers that have adopted Centro’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering since its launch at the beginning of 2018. Marketers have facilitated over $1 billion in digital ad spend through the platform since its inception. Advertisers and agencies that want to learn more can visit: https://www.centro.net/solutions/basis.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech, Andrew Frank, et al, 21 September 2020

Gartner IT Glossary, “Magic Quadrant,” 2020. [https://www.gartner.com/en/information-technology/glossary/magic-quadrant].

Gartner Disclaimer 
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Centro
Centro (https://www.centro.net) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media, team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:
Anthony Loredo
anthony.loredo@centro.net
917-573-4157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d20e1d4-9841-4ff5-ac91-68a6183739b5

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bd3c8f0-99f1-497a-b01b-38c88728dc12

Primary Logo

Tyler Kelly, president, Centro

© GlobeNewswire 2020
