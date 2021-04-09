Log in
Century Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Century Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CNBKA

04/09/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA) to Eastern Bankshares, Inc. for $115.28 in cash per share is fair to Century shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Century shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Century and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Century shareholders; (2) determine whether Eastern Bankshares is underpaying for Century; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Century shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Century shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Century shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


